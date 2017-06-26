Man dies after crashing ATV into bushes

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

EAGLE COUNTY - A man was discovered dead in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store early Monday morning after deputies say he crashed his ATV into some nearby bushes.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was first discovered at around 5 a.mm.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says he was not wearing a helmet, and that high speed is expected to have contributed to the apparent accident.

Investigators are working to determine if the man was intoxicated at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.

You can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.



