Adrian Parra-Hernandez Mugshot.

GREELEY - A 51-year-old man convicted of carrying an unconscious woman from a bar to a nearby park to sexually assault her has been sentenced to prison - for a second time.

Adrian Parra-Hernandez, of Greeley, was convicted of sexual assault and public indecency for the rape of a woman in Lincoln Park in 2011.

Parra-Hernandez was sentenced for a second time last week after his 2012 conviction was overturned, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He will now spend eight years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

On trial, prosecutors said Parra-Hernandez was talking to a woman outside a bar when she passed out from intoxication.

That's when prosecutors say he swung her over his shoulder and carried her into the park to sexually assault her.

A police officer on duty and patrolling the park at the time caught Hernandez in the act, according to the DA's office.

The original 16-year conviction, handed down in 2012, was overturned by the Colorado Court of Appeals last year after the court determined Parra-Hernandez's Miranda rights had not been read properly.

The new sentence was handed down last week.

