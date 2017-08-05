Man gets hundreds of job offers after viral Facebook post

An Orangevale man now has several hundred job offers after a woman's Facebook post went viral.

Laura Aguilar saw Jimmy Trujillo on the side of the street with a sign that said "hard worker needing job."

"She approached me up here and she's like, 'Do you mind if I take your picture or if I can put you on Facebook? I would love to help you!'" Trujillo remembered.

Aguilar put a photo and video of Trujillo hoping to get him a job. The post has been shared more than 7,400 times with hundreds of comments.

ABC10 News arranged for both of them to meet again after the post.

Trujillo calls her his angel. Aguilar said she stopped to meet him because of the determination she saw on his face.

Trujillo starts his new roofing job Monday.

