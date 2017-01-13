Man gets life in prison for triple slaying in Adams County

Jail cell file photo (Photo: 9NEWS file photo)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms plus 48 years in prison for the shooting deaths of three people in Adams County.



Prosecutors say 43-year-old Gabriel Flores was sentenced Friday for the Dec. 10, 2014, shooting that killed 18-year-old Johnny Gutierrez, 37-year-old Jason Quizada and 17-year-old Jayson Figueroa. Flores was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder.



He and his co-defendant, Furmen Leyba, robbed two of the victims and another person of money, firearms, drugs and credit cards. Gutierrez, Quizada and Figueroa were found shot to death in a home after a distraught woman called 911 to report a disturbance.



Flores, who claimed self-defense, also was convicted of attempted first-degree murder for shooting Joshua Williamson, who was left for dead but survived.



Leyba was sentenced to 36 years in prison.

