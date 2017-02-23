Man jailed for illegally buying gun used to kill nun

Peggy Cunningham was killed in 2013.

EAGLE - A man prosecutors say illegally purchased a gun that was used to kill a former nun in 2013 was sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of supervised probation.

Jeffrey Lumpkin, 32, was convicted by plea and sentenced Wednesday in Eagle County Court on a charge of Weapons Possession by a Prohibited offender.

Prosecutors say Lumpkin had an ex girlfriend purchase a gun for him because he was on court supervision for a felony and was ineligible to own or purchase a firearm.

That same handgun was later used in the first-degree murder death of Penny Cunningham in Eagle County on Nov. 29, 2013.

Prosecutors say the killer purchased the firearm from Lumpkin in a private transfer between the time of the retail purchase and homicide.

Cunningham's daughter Traci was convicted in 2015 and is serving a life sentence for that crime.

Penny Cunningham's brother spoke at the sentencing and remembered her as a generous person who was an author of children’s books. She was a teacher at a Denver elementary school at the time of her death, and had been a nun.

