Man killed in SE Denver shooting ID'd

DENVER - The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in a southeast Denver neighborhood last week.
Lonnie Harris Jr., 52, was found dead early Wednesday morning at a home in the 9200 block of East Nassau Avenue – a block south of South Yosemite Street and Mansfield Avenue.
No suspect information was released as of Monday afternoon.
The incident remains under investigation.
