Man killed in SE Denver shooting ID'd

(Photo: Courtesy Telemundo Denver)

DENVER - The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in a southeast Denver neighborhood last week.

Lonnie Harris Jr., 52, was found dead early Wednesday morning at a home in the 9200 block of East Nassau Avenue – a block south of South Yosemite Street and Mansfield Avenue.

No suspect information was released as of Monday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.

© 2017 KUSA-TV