Man rescued from manure pit after falling through ice

FREEPORT, Minn. - A central Minnesota man is hospitalized after the skid loader he was piloting fell through ice that covered an old manure pit on his property Tuesday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Duane Herzog of Freeport was operating the machine on his property in Kraine Township shortly before 2 p.m. when the skid loader went through the thin ice and became completely submerged. Herzog became trapped in the cab, where he remained until rescue crews were able to remove him.

Herzog was transported by air ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, where his condition is unknown at this time.

