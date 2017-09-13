Man rescued near Horsetooth Reservoir

(Photo: Poudre Fire Authority)

FORT COLLINS - Multiple agencies joined forces on Tuesday afternoon to rescue a man who fell near Horsetooth Reservoir.

(Photo: Poudre Fire Authority)

The man, thought to be in his twenties, was climbing the very popular Duncan's Ridge when he fell 40 feet at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

(Photo: Poudre Fire Authority)

UCHealth LifeLine's air ambulance was able to confirm the location of the man and rescuers were able to reach him around 5:15 p.m.

In order to safely extract the man, rescuers had to use a high-angle system with ropes and a rescue basket.

(Photo: Poudre Fire Authority)

He was transported to a local hospital and treated for his significant injuries.

