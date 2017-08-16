Man robs Aurora bank

Courtesy: Aurora Police

AURORA, CO. - A man robbed the TCF Bank on E. 6th Ave. near Chambers Rd. in Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

Aurora Police say the suspect passed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5-feet 9-inches tall with a medium build and light beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray t-shirt with "Gas Monkey" logo, dark-colored pants and sunglasses.

The man left the bank and headed east. Police are unsure if the man left the area in a vehicle.

If you know the suspect's identity or have information on the robbery, you're asked to call Det. Jeff Hart with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-313-6819, or Metro Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.

