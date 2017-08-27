Man robs motel, barricades self in another motel - and then gets arrested: Police

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after robbing on motel on Colfax at gunpoint in Lakewood and then fleeing to another motel on the same road, police said.

Lakewood officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Denver West Inn in the 7100 block of W. Colfax Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told authorities a man came in, brandished a gun, demanded money, took said money and then fled.

Investigators were able to get the man's vehicle registration at the hotel.

James Twiford, 34, was tracked to the Mesa Motor Inn in the 5600 block of Colfax, just down the road, police said. Authorities found his vehicle in the parking lot at 3 p.m.

After figuring out which room he was in, officers called in SWAT to surround the room. It took several hours, but eventually, they were able to convince him to come out of the room.

He was in handcuffs at 6:12 p.m.

Police said he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and felony menacing. He's at the Jefferson County Jail and will have his first court appearance in the next few days.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with info should call detectives with the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111.

