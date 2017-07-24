Man sought in son's death to appear in court Monday

Dylan Redwine

A Colorado man indicted for the murder of his teenage son will be in a Whatcom County courtroom Monday.

Mark Redwine, 55, was taken into custody in Bellingham Saturday morning and charged with second-degree murder.

A grand jury indicted Redwine for the murder of his 13-year-old son, Dylan. Evidence during the indictment showed blood on Redwine's couch and living room as well as the scent of a dead body on his clothes and pickup truck.

Dylan disappeared from Vallecito, Colo. while on a court-ordered visit with his father around Thanksgiving in 2012. According to the indictment, Dylan was not getting along with his father as his parents were going through a divorce and custody battle.

On November 18, Dylan made plans with his friends but never showed up. His mother reported her son missing the next day to La Plata County Sheriff's Office.

In June 2013, partial remains were discovered on Middle Mountain. In November 2015, hikers found his skull about a mile and a half away.

Redwine, a long-haul truck driver, is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond and faces extradition back to Colorado.

He denies any involvement in his son’s death.

