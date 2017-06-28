Man stabbed to death in Aurora neighborhood ID'd

(Photo: Courtesy Dillon Ruiz)

AURORA - The Arapahoe County Coroner has identified the man who was stabbed to death Friday morning inside of a home in an Aurora neighborhood.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old David Payne, was stabbed in the chest multiple times in the 13000 block of East 13th Avenue. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Later that day, an observant Aurora Patrol officer spotted a suspect in Payne’s death on an RTD bus at East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road.

That person was taken into custody without incident, and has not yet been identified.

Payne’s death remains under investigation.

