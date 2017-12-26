Man turns self in after deadly Christmas hit-and-run

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

KUSA - A man turned himself in to police early Tuesday morning in wake of a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Christmas, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say a pedestrian was hit by a car on East Arapahoe Road at around 8:30 p.m. Monday and later died.

The victim was found lying in the road between Joliet Street and South Lima Street, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators said the vehicle involved may have driven away.

At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said a man who may have been involved turned himself in at Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

That person was not identified by name but Julie Brooks, a spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, said he has been released from custody and that investigators will determine if any charges should be filed.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will identify the person who died in the crash.



© 2017 KUSA-TV