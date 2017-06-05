Man, woman rob Denver liquor store

(Photo: Courtesy DPD)

DENVER - Denver Police released surveillance photos Monday afternoon of a man and a woman who they say robbed a liquor store off North Federal Boulevard and West 51st Avenue last month.

The robbery happened at around 7:10 p.m. on May 23, according to Denver Police.

Police didn’t say what the suspects took.

The man is described as 6’ and 220 pounds. He was wearing a gold cross necklace.

Police say the woman is 5’ and has a stocky build. She was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

