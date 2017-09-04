Manitou Incline trespassers refuse to heed warnings

A helicopter lowers materials for construction work on the Manitou Incline in Manitou Springs. (Photo: Timberline Landscaping)

MANITOU SPRINGS - After two weeks of work on the closed Manitou Incline, construction workers say some hikers are continuing to make the trek up the mountain.

Crews have noticed daytime and nighttime hikers on the popular trail. Signs and construction fences block the entrance to the steps, but that hasn't stopped some hikers.

For construction workers, the warning towards hikers is simple: it's about safety.

Timberline Landscaping, which is managing the reconstruction, says hikers refusing to stay off the trail could get hurt. Large exposed pipes and gaps of removed ties make the steep terrain even more dangerous.

While the steps may seem safe from the bottom of the incline, this third phase of repairs is concentrated on the highest, steepest portions of the trail. Helicopters have been bringing in loads of materials for repair work and any trespassers will delay the work.

Construction crews have been instructed to report any trespassers who refuse to turn around to the City of Colorado Springs, who owns the trail, and to the El Paso County Sheriff's office.

Timberline Landscaping says cameras have been installed throughout the incline to catch trespassers and deter future ones.

The incline was previously closed for repair work in the fall of 2014 and 2016. This 3rd and final phase of repairs is set to finish by December.

For updates on the Manitou Incline repairs visit: https://timberlinelandscaping.com/the_incline/

