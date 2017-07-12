Man's body pulled from the South Platte River; death investigation ongoing

Courtesy: Ama Arthur-Asmah/9NEWS

DENVER - Denver Police are conducting a death investigation after a man's body was pulled from the South Platte River Wednesday evening.

Doug Schepman, with Denver Police, says just before 5:15 p.m. they received a 911 call of a man's body in the river near 31st St. and Arkins Ct. in the RiNo neighborhood.

A short while later, Denver Fire was able to pull the man's body out of the river near 3454 Ringsby Ct.

Police say the man's death does not appear suspicious.

The coroner's office will release the man's name and cause of death at a later date.

