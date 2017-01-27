March for Life schedule and speakers

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The March For Life and Rally is happening Jan. 27, 2017 in downtown Washington.
The rally begins at 11:45 a.m., located on the grounds of the National Mall. The march starts at 1 p.m. and will end in from of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Here is the list of confirmed speakers:
- Mike Pence, Vice President.
- Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump.
- Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)
- Rep. Mia Love (R-UT)
- Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ)
- Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York City.
- Benjamin Watson, Tight End for the Baltimore Ravens.
- Abby Johnson, Former Planned Parenthood Director and founder of “And Then There Were None”.
- Karyme Lozano, Mexican telenovela star.
- Eric Metaxas, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and host of The Eric Metaxas Show.
- Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr., President at Church of God In Christ World Missions.
Other events for the MFL include a Youth Rally from 2-4 p.m. and expo from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
