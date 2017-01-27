KUSA
Close

March for Life schedule and speakers

Isabel Strachan, WUSA 10:42 AM. MST January 27, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The March For Life and Rally is happening Jan. 27, 2017 in downtown Washington.

The rally begins at 11:45 a.m., located on the grounds of the National Mall. The march starts at 1 p.m. and will end in from of the U.S. Supreme Court.

RELATEDCrowds gather for DC's March for Life

Here is the list of confirmed speakers:

  • Mike Pence, Vice President.
  • Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump.
  • Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)
  • Rep. Mia Love (R-UT)
  • Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ)
  • Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York City.
  • Benjamin Watson, Tight End for the Baltimore Ravens.
  • Abby Johnson, Former Planned Parenthood Director and founder of “And Then There Were None”.
  • Karyme Lozano, Mexican telenovela star.
  • Eric Metaxas, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and host of The Eric Metaxas Show.
  • Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr., President at Church of God In Christ World Missions.

Other events for the MFL include a Youth Rally from 2-4 p.m. and expo from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

 

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories