Marijuana business owners are no strangers to the legal limbo they were again plunged headfirst into on Thursday; they've always operated under a clash between state and federal law.

Like many in The Business, Thursday started with uncertainty for Tyler Bakeoven.

“Now we are being targeted and worry on a daily basis about our job,” she said during her shift as a manager at a Denver dispensary.

Despite this, the owners still plan to expand.

“There is going to be coffee and retail,” explained Rita Tsalyuk on the expansion.

She wasn't worried by the Justice Department's announcement while waiting for a license to become the first business to allow on-site marijuana use in Denver.

“It was illegal for so many years and attracted the wrong crowd - finally it's getting a good face," Tsalyuk said. "But not everybody agrees, understands it and is ready for it. It takes time for people to be ready.”

In Denver alone, there are 1,149 active licenses in 493 locations. There are 88 pending applications.

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses says they're still processing paperwork.

“We don't see this having an impact on how we are operating,” said Gov. John Hickenlooper. “Federal law supersedes state law, but I can't stop that from happening, but again, I can point out and ask the U.S. Attorney's Office, what drug trafficking, what sex trafficking operation is not getting your attention so that you can bust a dispensary.”

Justin Henderson owns Peak Marijuana Dispensary and is used to the legal limbo of selling a product legal under state law and illegal under federal.

“We were the first medical marijuana store in the Denver Tech Center,” said Henderson. “It's very disruptive to our industry that even though we are complying with the memorandum it's no longer valid.”

According to Andrew Freedman, who set up Colorado's regulatory system for marijuana, the more established businesses may have a better chance of not being prosecuted but newer ones may run into issues with investments and banking.

