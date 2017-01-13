Marketing tech company lands venture capital

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ascent360, the Golden-based maker of marketing software, raised $1.9 million in seed-round funding it plans to use to spread the word about its technology beyond the active lifestyle and retail clients it has.

The 15-employee company announced the funding Friday. Backing came from Access Venture Partners, Nelnet, Bialla Venture Partners 2, Service Providers Capital, Rockies Venture Club and some private individual investors.

The company had expected to raise about $1 million but found more investor interest and the chance to have more resources to grow, said Scott Buelter, CEO of the three-year-old company

Ascent360 software is used by digital marketers at retailers, resorts, ski rental businesses and similar companies.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ipoyzx

