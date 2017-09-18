Mason Plumlee returning to Nuggets

Center Mason Plumlee is returning to the Denver Nuggets, league sources are reporting. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - Nuggets fans, rejoice!

Center Mason Plumlee is returning to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN.

Plumlee, a restricted free agent, has agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal. The deal was reached Sunday night, according to ESPN.

In a letter on his website, Plumlee confirmed he is staying in Denver.

"I am thrilled to be a Denver Nugget. I am grateful that we got a deal done and excited for the challenge of the season to come," Plumlee writes.

"I meant what I said when I was traded here last year. This is an exciting, talented young team with a bunch of high character guys and I’ve always admired the loyalty and dedication of Nuggets fans. With some of the big additions this summer and another year of experience for the young guns, I believe this team can compete with anyone in the league."

Plumlee says the Nuggets not playing in the postseason last year was frustrating.

"I hate losing. Last year was the first time in my entire organized basketball career (going all the way back to my fourth grade town league in Indiana) that my team wasn’t playing in the postseason. I never want to experience that again. There’s nothing more frustrating than going about your day-to-day when other guys are still out there competing for a championship. If I want you to know anything about me, it’s that I will do whatever it takes to win basketball games and I will expect the same of my teammates," Plumlee writes.

Plumlee is set to begin his fifth NBA season. The Nuggets traded Jusuf Nurkic for Plumlee in February.

© 2017 KUSA-TV