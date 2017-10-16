KUSA
'Me Too': social media flooded with personal stories

Megan Morris, KUSA 6:26 AM. MDT October 16, 2017

People who have been sexually assaulted are saying 'Me Too' on social media to highlight a problem happening far too often.

You've likely noticed your Twitter and Facebook feeds flooded with stories including #MeToo.

Two simple words have become a call to action on social media for people to stand up to sexual harassment and assault.

The idea is that if women and men realize how often this is happening and that they are not alone, they may be more likely to speak up the next time it happens to them.

On Sunday, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted this: 

The movement started in response to accusations of harassment against former studio owner Harvey Weinstein

PRIOR STORY: Why women didn't come forward about Harvey Weinstein sooner

