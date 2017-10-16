'Me Too': social media flooded with personal stories

In this photo illustration, the logo for the Twitter social media network is projected onto a man on August 09, 2017 in London, England. (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

People who have been sexually assaulted are saying 'Me Too' on social media to highlight a problem happening far too often.

You've likely noticed your Twitter and Facebook feeds flooded with stories including #MeToo.

Two simple words have become a call to action on social media for people to stand up to sexual harassment and assault.

The idea is that if women and men realize how often this is happening and that they are not alone, they may be more likely to speak up the next time it happens to them.

On Sunday, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted this:

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

The movement started in response to accusations of harassment against former studio owner Harvey Weinstein.

PRIOR STORY: Why women didn't come forward about Harvey Weinstein sooner

People who have been sexually assaulted are saying #MeToo to show how widespread the problem is. https://t.co/MXFKGdQmEn — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) October 15, 2017

#MeToo about 23 years ago, just want to say how all these lady's have stood up well done xxx — Nicola (@Nicola17551648) October 16, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV