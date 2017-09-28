Meet DIA's new therapy cat

Xeli is the first cat to join Denver International Airport's Canine Airport Therapy Squad. (Photo: Denver International Airport)

KUSA - Denver International Airport's newest addition is about to make a purr-fect debut.

Xeli the cat will meet the public Friday at the Jeppesen Terminal as a part of the popular Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS).

She's a domestic shorthair. She's 12 pounds. And she loves to meet new people.

Xeli (zell-ee) will have a special meet-and-greet from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the center of DIA's Great Hall. Fans can take photos and collect her trading card.

Xeli and her canine companions in the CATS program aim to relieve passenger stress and anxiety.

Xeli the cat wants to reduce passenger stress and anxiety at Denver International Airport. (Photo: Denver International Airport)

Learn more about the Canine Airport Therapy Squad at FlyDenver.com/CATS.

