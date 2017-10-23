Megyn Kelly slams Fox News' reaction to sexual harassment

KUSA - Megyn Kelly offered some new revelations Monday morning regarding her personal experience with Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly.

She did this to speak about sexual harassment and to criticize a corporate culture which she says often punishes the victim.

READ: Email Megyn Kelly sent Fox News execs about Bill O'Reilly

"The abuse of women, the shaming of them, the threatening, the retaliation, the silencing of them after the fact. It has to stop," Kelly said.

Kelly shared her thoughts on Megyn Kelly Today. Watch the clips below.

Can't see the videos? Click here

Kelly also interviewed former Fox News anchor Juliet Huddy, who last year settled a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment by O'Reilly.

A lawyer for O'Reilly has said Huddy's allegations of sexual harassment are false.

© 2017 KUSA-TV