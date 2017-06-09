Men who stole DeMarcus Ware's Super Bowl ring sentenced

Denver Police released mugshots of the two men arrested for a burglary at DeMarcus Ware's home. The men are: Sergio Irreza, left, and Billy McCaslin, right.

KUSA - The two men who were convicted of stealing former Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware’s Super Bowl ring were sentenced Thursday.

Sergio Irreza, 32, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years probation and 75 hours of community service. His co-defendant, Billy McCaslin, 41, received 60 days in jail, two years probation and 75 hours of community service.

Prosecutors didn’t’ say why McCaslin got a longer sentence other than that he was more involved in the burglary.

The District Attorney’s Office had asked for 90 days in jail for both men. They each pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary.

As part of the plea agreement, the original two counts of second-degree burglary and theft were dismissed.

Ware learned his home had been burglarized last October after the Broncos’ 27-9 win against the Houston Texans. The DA's office says $40,000 in valuables were taken -- but that much of it was recovered, including the ring.

McCaslin was first identified as a suspect in the burglary by a manager at a local pawn shop.



