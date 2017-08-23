Michigan's Upper Peninsula might get frost tonight. It's still August.

Close-up of a flower with ice on it, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

Yeah, we get it. It's Michigan weather, this is the Upper Peninsula and this certainly isn't the first time this has happened.

But still. Frost? In August?! Is summer really on its way out already?!?!

The National Weather Service's Marquette bureau issued this weather forecast this morning on its Facebook page, casually mentioning that there could be frost overnight tonight across the "interior west" of the Upper Peninsula:

A few isolated showers are possible this morning, especially across the northern half of Upper Michigan. Otherwise, windy conditions will continue today. Expect the winds to gradually subside from west to east later today and tonight as high pressure takes over. Tonight, frost is possible across the interior west where temperatures will drop down into the 30s.

In case you're wondering, the average low temperature in Marquette in August is roughly 59 degrees, and the record low for that month is 33. So these sorts of temperatures don't come around very often this time of year.

But let's not get away from the point: We technically still have another month of the summer season. And there's already a threat of frost tonight in a significant part of Michigan.

This is why we can't have nice things in this world. Hope you enjoyed your one week of summer, Yoopers.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Contact Brian Manzullo: bmanzullo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter@BrianManzullo.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press