Mike and Molly are Good Dogs and want to go home with you

Say hey to Mike and Molly! (Photo: Good Dog Rescue)

Mike and Molly aren't from that famous sitcom - instead, they're from The Good Dog Rescue, which is cool and 100 percent foster-based.

They'll be available for adoption starting this weekend at a special adoption event #GiveAFetch hosted by Camp Bow Wow.

Mike's about 3-4 months old and a total pup. He and his sister are golden retriever/german shepherd/adorable mix. He's excited to get up to the mountains to do some hiking. Mike loves two things: humans and other dogs.

Molly is a total love bug. A teeny bit shy at first, she warms up very quickly. Give her some cuddles and hang out with her and let her play with other dogs! She would love to go everywhere you go - including camping, heading to the lake and also the local brew club.

Mike and Molly aren't the only pups available at Camp Bow Wow this weekend. The special adoption event is on Saturday and Sunday and goes from 2 to 4 p.m.

It's at Berkley Park.

If you would like to adopt these pups, go to this link and fill out an application.

Give these lovely pets a loving home!

© 2017 KUSA-TV