For the last 58 years on Memorial Day, a group gathers to celebrate the lives of the men whose names are carved in that stone. (Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KUSA - Sitting atop the Tennessee Pass on the border of Lake and Eagle counties sits a large rock carved with the names of 1,000 men.

For the last 58 years on Memorial Day, a group gathers here to celebrate the lives of the men whose names are carved in that stone.

“Remembering our friends who lost their lives and gave their lives for this country,” Hugh Evans said.

Evans served with the 10th Mountain Division, 85th Regiment, Companies A and C in World War II. He, along with the rest of the division, trained at Camp Hale just outside of Leadville leading up to their deployment.

The mountain terrain provided the perfect environment for the men to learn to fight at high altitude and in extreme weather conditions.

“It was a very unique outfit,” Evans recalled. “It was an experimental one. It was one where the enlisted men knew more what they were doing than the officers.”

For Evans, his fellow veterans and everyone else in attendance at the service, Memorial Day provides an opportunity to reflect on those who sacrificed everything for their country.

Evans says this ceremony is a good opportunity “to remember [his] buddies and friends.”

