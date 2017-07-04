92-year-old vet captivates Rockies fans with Fourth of July performance

(Photo: Bryan Wendland, KUSA)

KUSA - Ask any Rockies fan why they went to Tuesday’s game at Coors Field and you'd get at least a few who said for the fireworks.

You'd also get 92-year-old Stewart Boone who went to the game not for the fireworks, but for his love of country.

“You honor those who aren’t here to participate in the reunion,” Stewart said.

On Tuesday night, Boone, a World War II veteran, played the national anthem at Coors Field on his trumpet.

“It’s quite an honor for me to honor them,” he said

(Photo: Bryan Wendland, KUSA)

.

Boone served in World War II as part of the 924th Field Artillery Battalion, 99th Infantry Division. It was one of the squadrons involved in the Battle of the Bulge, one of the bloodiest in American history.

“It’s something you confront every day,” Boone said.

Of the 70 men in his group, Stewart was one of only 11 to survive. It’s why he says he continues to play the trumpet.

“I have a little job that's ongoing in creating memories for those who have served,” he said.

(Photo: Bryan Wendland, KUSA)

Boone began playing trumpet at the age of five when his father, an oil worker, received a trumpet as payment for his services. He gave it to Stewart who would spend the next few years learning the instrument with only an hour of formal lessons each week.

By age 14, he was playing at military funerals.

“I play every opportunity I get,” he said.

Boone estimates in the years since then he’s played the national anthem and taps more than 1,200 times.

