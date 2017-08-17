A final honor for a WWII veteran

In July, we took viewers with a very special group of Veterans from Northern Colorado on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

The World War Two, Korean War and Vietnam vets visited the memorials to their service, and experienced the gratitude of the nation.

We aired a half hour special on the trip.

But one Veteran, didn't get a chance to see it.

Edgar Darrow passed away two days before it aired.

Gary Shapiro looks back at his incredible life and helps us remember one of America's greatest heroes.

