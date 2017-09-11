Air Force Academy cadet charged with abusive sexual conduct

(Photo: KUSA)

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLO. (AP) - A senior at the Air Force Academy has been charged with abusive sexual conduct and possessing child pornography.



Academy officials say cadet Jacob Cook faces a military trial on the charges starting Tuesday.



He is also charged with taking cellphone images of civilians without their permission.



Cook did not immediately respond to a request for comment left with the academy's public affairs office.

