Air Force Academy cadet charged with abusive sexual conduct

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLO. (AP) - A senior at the Air Force Academy has been charged with abusive sexual conduct and possessing child pornography.
Academy officials say cadet Jacob Cook faces a military trial on the charges starting Tuesday.
He is also charged with taking cellphone images of civilians without their permission.
Cook did not immediately respond to a request for comment left with the academy's public affairs office.
