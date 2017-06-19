Air Force Major dies after physical training test at Buckley AFB

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, COLO. - An Air Force Major has died following after becoming unresponsive during a physical training test at Buckley Air Force Base on Friday.

Major Elgin "Rick" Ross was pronounced dead at 9:22 a.m. on Saturday at the University of Colorado Hospital.

He had been completing a physical training test the day before on base when be became unresponsive and was transported to the hospital.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Ross served in the Air Force for 24 years. He was head of the Total Force Service Center Denver and was responsible for the center's customer support service. He was assigned to the Air Reserve Personnel Center in 2017.

Ross was originally from Jacksonville, Florida and is survived by his mother, wife and three children.

The time and date for a memorial service for Ross has not been announced at this time.

