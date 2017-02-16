Clinic for vets will provide professional clothes, résumé help

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Servicemen and women looking to transition back into the civilian workforce now have one less worry.

Public Service Credit Union and Farmers Insurance teamed up for Suits for Soldiers, a two-day event that aims to give out thousands of suits and professional clothes free of charge.

The business clothing was donated to help vets put their best foot forward while looking for a new career.

In addition to providing clothes, the event also offers resume writing assistance and mock interviews. Vets who need it are encouraged to bring their outdated resume for help updating it.

(Photo: KUSA)

The event kicked off on Thursday and will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Lone Tree.

"It's good support from the community to help us veterans transition," Sgt. First Class Army Daniel Rosalez said. "I feel honored that people are out there to help veterans."

The event is happening at 10000 Park Meadows Drive at Public Service Credit Union in the first floor community room.

For more information, contact Malcolm Johnson, malcolmj@pscu.org or 303-639-2560.

