Colorado soldiers return home from the Middle East

AURORA - Nearly 30 Colorado men and women who were deployed on combat operations in the Middle East returned home on Wednesday.

Friends, family members and senior leaders of the Colorado National Guard helped welcome home the Colorado Army National Guard’s Battery A, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, also known as Task Force Apache.

Loved ones gathered at Buckley Air Force Base for a special ceremony filled with hugs and tears of joy.

The soldiers were working in Afghanistan, and had led multiple effective artillery attacks on the Taliban.

While the unit is based out of Longmont, the soldiers live and work in communities all across Colorado.

We thank them all for their service!

