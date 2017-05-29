How Coloradans across the state observed Memorial Day

(Photo: Byron Reed, KUSA)

KUSA - Throughout the day, people honored those who died protecting our country and those still serving.



Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring more than 200 years of sacrifice since the United States' founding.

Families around the Denver metro area remembered from lining the streets of Colorado's biggest Memorial Day parade in Commerce City to gathering at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

World War II veteran Everett Coleman attended that ceremony the day before a special anniversary in his life.



"Tomorrow will be 71 years since I got discharged from the Navy," Coleman recalled.

At the Rockies game, they paused to honor those who served, including Master Sergeant Jonathan Thompson who was at the game and received a standing ovation.

As families took a day off embracing the start of summer, enjoying a baseball game or comforting each other at one of the ceremonies, they remembered freedom doesn't come free.

"Turn and and look at the grave sites and say a big thank you to all of them. This is why we are here today because they are out there," said Coleman's daughter at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

