KUSA - In Bremerhaven, Germany, U.S. military tanks and trucks, 2,800 Pieces of military equipment in all, will be unloaded and head to NATO's eastern flank, like Poland and Estonia, among others.

Later this month, 4,000 U.S. troops will take part in new, more complex training exercises meant to send a message to NATO allies and Russia. It’s all part of “Operation Atlantic Resolve.”

"These forces here were a direct response to the destabilizing efforts of the Russian government in the Ukraine," said Lt. Gen. Tim Ray, Deputy Commander of US European Command.

Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea in Ukraine caused anxiety among NATO allies, who border Russia.

"Essentially, ever since the crisis in Ukraine, there's been a concern about how to strengthen some of the NATO states, NATO member states in Eastern Europe, because a lot of them felt, 'well, it's great to be in NATO, but we'd like some sign that NATO is in us,'" said Fmr. U.S. Ambassador Chris Hill, who is now dean of the Korbel School of International Studies at DU.

Back in November, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division out of Fort Carson, known as the Iron Brigade, prepared equipment for deployment for “Operation Atlantic Resolve.”

It was the first to send its full set of heavy equipment to Europe, from the U.S., since the end of the Cold War. But is this a sign of a new one?

"I think that the idea that for the first time in many years, we're kind of stepping up the budget in Europe, bringing in additional and different types of forces absolutely suggests a continuing concern about the behavior of the Russian state," Hill said.

For his part. President-elect Donald Trump has previously expressed dissatisfaction with NATO and how it operates. So far, he hasn't said exactly what he'll do to change course after he's inaugurated.

