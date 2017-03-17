Investigators identify photo-sharing Marines

Another Marine group has been shut down by Instagram. (Photo: MTMCOINS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Hundreds of Marines in a Facebook group at the center of the military’s photo-sharing scandal have been identified by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Marine Corps Times reports.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier yesterday said that NCIS has the names of 1,200 members of Marines United, including 700 active-duty Marines and 150 Marines in the Reserves.

The California Democrat is proposing a bill that would allow service members to be prosecuted for sharing intimate photos that “a reasonable person would know or understand” are intended to remain private. Her bill is designed to address concerns that the Uniform Code of Military Justice might not cover Marines who shared photos that were taken consensually.

