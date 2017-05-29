Memorial Day messages are a Parker family's tradition

(Photo: Dan Grossman, KUSA)

KUSA - While many families were having barbecues on Memorial Day, Debbie Clair of Parker did what she always does on the holiday: hang flags on the front of her property.

“It’s very emotional for me,” she said.

A half-acre of Debbie’s property borders Hilltop Road, a frequently traveled route by drivers. Debbie and her husband have dedicated the lot to honoring veterans.

“It's just honoring all who have served. All who continue to serve. We do this for them,” she said.

Nine large flags wave in the lot. Seven signs accompany them, reading things from “God Bless Navy Seal Team Six” to the names of fallen soldiers the Clair’s never met.

Debbie says she doesn’t remember when she started putting the flags up, but she remembers when they started to make a difference.

“I had a young man who served on the USS New York,” she said. “And it was very emotional meeting him. He just gave me a big old Navy hug and he just said thank you.”

Clair’s two uncles, grandfather, and father all served in the military. She says doing this is not only a way to remember them, but a way to say thank you to the thousands of other families just like hers.

“It makes [people] remember they won't be forgotten,” she said.

One of Debbie’s flags was flown in battle and given to her by the mother of a veteran. She has taken it to ground zero in New York and the Pentagon.

Clair says she plans on making a trip to Shanksville, Pennsylvania with the flag, the site of where United Flight 93 crashed.

