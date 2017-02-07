Semper Fi: Marine mom goes out of her way to help perfect stranger

KUSA - While most of us were preparing to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, a Marine driving a truck through Colorado was stuck on I-70 near Glenwood Springs.

The truck Chris Sims was driving broke down, and he was there for four hours until a stranger whose son is also a Marine learned of his troubles and offered a hand.

It was the beginning of a friendship.

“You talk about it and you just get goosebumps,” Shauna Zelenka said. “It's just a wonderful feeling that I was able to help him and get him off the road.”

As is typical, Zelenka was browsing through a Facebook page for Marine families on Sunday, missing her son who is a deployed Marine. While browsing, Zelenka stumbled across one post from a mother in Iowa.

It mentioned New Castle, Colo. -- a town only 10 minutes east of Zelenka's home in Silt.

“I saw that this Marine who had just been discharged from the military was stuck on I-70,” Zelenka said.

“I was like I’ll take all the help I can get,” Sims said with a laugh.

Sims was traveling through Colorado on his way home to his wife and kids in Iowa.

“I pulled over to get some diesel and when I turned into the gas station I felt the wheel bearing go out on my truck,” Sims said.

“He's like a son to me,” Zelenka explained. “He's like family, you know and I would be devastated if my son was traveling across the country and he was broke down and there was no one there to help him.”

We bet you can guess what happened next.

“We didn't think that we could find a mechanic and a girlfriend of mine; her boyfriend is a mechanic in New Castle and he was able to get his truck in to get it repaired,” Zelenka explained.

“Yeah I just gave her a big hug and gave her husband a handshake,” Sims said.

Sure it was a simple gesture, but it spoke volumes of the relationship between two strangers who share a common bond.

“I almost cried,” Zelenka said. “I mean he'll just be a long distance son.”

Sims has promised Zelenka and her husband that he will come back to New Castle to visit them and go ice fishing.

Both families say they plan to keep in touch.

