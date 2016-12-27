KUSA
Close

Share your surprise solider homecoming videos

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 10:47 PM. MST December 27, 2016

We want to see your surprise homecoming videos! Submit one below or watch those that have been sent in (just don't forget to grab some tissues!)

Copyright 2016 KUSA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories