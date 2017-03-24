Unclaimed veterans to be buried with honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery

DENVER - Friday's cooler temperatures and overcast skies won't be stopping late veterans from receiving the ceremony they deserve.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1071 will bury formerly unclaimed cremated remains of 22 veterans who served in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, as well as peacetime. Of the 22 veterans, 12 served in the army, six served in the navy and four served in the air force.

The organization invites all veterans, veteran service organizations and patriotic individuals to participate in this afternoon's ceremony. It will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery near Shelter "A" at 1:30 p.m.

This is part of VVA Chapter 1071's Honors Burial Project. The organization says the purpose is to "locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American Veterans through the joint efforts of private, state and federal organizations."

They also say it's to "provide honor and respect to those who have served this country by securing a final resting place for these forgotten heroes."

According to a lifetime member of the organization, the project began in late 2015. After today's ceremony, the organization will have buried more than 70 veterans.

Friday's ceremony is the second for the organization. The first ceremony happened last year in June.

