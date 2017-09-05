VA watchdog finds some problems in Colorado, but no system-wide failure

LAKEWOOD - A federal watchdog agency says a Veterans Affairs office in Lakewood made mistakes on some benefit claims and processed others late, but no system-wide problems were found.

The VA's Office of Inspector General reviewed 60 claims.

The office correctly processed 28 of 30 claims for traumatic brain injury and 26 of 30 claims for two other types of benefits.

The review found about $51,000 dollars in overpayments and about $19,000 dollars in underpayments.

Of 30 newly filed claims, the inspector general found incorrect information in 19.

The agency blames inexperience and ineffective oversight.

© 2017 KUSA-TV