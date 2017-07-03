Veterans blown away by Honor Flight sendoff

KUSA - As we get ready to celebrate Independence day, it's a good time to remember all the military veterans who fought and died to make sure this country has stayed strong and free.

One way to do that is to make sure they get to visit the memorials in Washington D.C. that were designed to honor their service.

That is what the Honor Flight is all about. The organization flies veterans there free of charge.

Several hundred veterans from Northern Colorado recently went on the journey and 9NEWS photojournalist Manny Sotelo went with them.

In the video above, anchor Gary Shapiro and Manny show us how the veterans were blown away by the show of patriotism, all in their honor.

A 9NEWS Special "Brothers Forever, Northern Colorado Honor Flight" runs this Saturday night at 9:30 on Channel 20.

Manny and Gary take us with the veterans to visit the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial and others.

It's a touching and long overdue tribute to their service, so many years ago.

