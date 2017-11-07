Veterans Day free meals, deals and discounts in Denver

(Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

This article was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com

Here’s to our real-life superheroes! We’ve found lots of deals, discounts and freebies for military members (active and veterans) as part of Veterans Day celebrations on Saturday, November 11 in Denver & Boulder — some are the day before on November 10 (or earlier.) Be sure to bring a military/veteran ID or other proof of service. As always, the offers are only available at participating locations, while supplies last. The round-up includes mostly national chains, but there are a few from local businesses mixed in.

We have spent hours vetting all of the deals, so we’ve done most of the legwork for you. However, because there are so many details and possible restrictions, it may be helpful to call ahead for confirmation and/or clarification.

Most, if not all, of the offers only apply to active or former members of the military and are not extended to family or guests. Plus, there is no additional purchase required, unless noted — except for a gratuity.

Many more local businesses and restaurants may also be participating, so check with your favorite neighborhood spots for more offers.

MHOTC salutes everyone in the armed forces. Thank you for your service.

FREE metered parking in Denver and Boulder — open to all.

Ameristar Casino – FREE lunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) at Centennial Buffet on Friday, November 10.

Applebees – FREE signature entrée from select menu.

BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse – FREE entrée (valued up to a $12.95.)

Bonefish Grill – FREE Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer.

Boston Market – Buy one individual meal with drink and get second FREE, Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12; coupon (but no I.D.) is required and available here.

Bruegger’s Bagels – FREE small coffee.

Buffalo Wild Wings – FREE small order of traditional or boneless wings and side order of fries.

California Pizza Kitchen – FREE pizza, pasta or full-size salad from select menu.

Car Wash – More than 100 car wash locations across Colorado offer FREEcar wash.

Chipotle Mexican Grill– Buy a burrito, bowl, salad or an order of tacos and get a second entrée for FREE from 5 p.m. to closing on Tuesday, November 7.

Cici’s Pizza – FREE pizza buffet.

Country Pride Restaurant – FREE meal with beverage from a select menu.

Cracker Barrel – FREE slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Denny’s – FREE Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon. on Friday, November 10.

Dunkin Donuts – FREE donut of your choice.

Famous Dave’s – FREE Two-Meat Combo.

Fazoli’s – FREE spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – FREE card good for a combo meal given to veterans and active-duty military. Card may be redeemed by the anyone.

The Gilpin Casino – FREE meal at Lucille Malone’s (up to $15) from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Golden Corral – FREE buffet from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 13.

Great Clips – FREE haircut. Vets not in need of a haircut on November 11 can pick up a good for a FREE haircut through December 31 .

Hamburger Stand – FREE hamburger, regular fries and small Pepsi.

Hooters – FREE meal from select menu.

Hopdaddy Burger Bar – FREE burger.

IHOP – FREE “Red, White and Blue” pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. onFriday, November 10.

Little Caesar’s Pizza – FREE $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lodge Casino – FREE buffet at The Seasons.

Macaroni Grill – FREE Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt– FREE frozen yogurt (up to 6-oz.)

Mimi’s Café – FREE breakfast, lunch or dinner with purchase of non-alcoholic beverage.

National Park Service – Waived entrance fee to more than 400 U.S. parks — open to all.

Olive Garden – FREE entrée from select menu of chain’s 6 most popular items — served with unlimited homemade soup or house salad and breadsticks.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina – FREE Choose 2 or Choose 3 combo meal, includes choice of enchiladas, crunchy or soft tacos, empanadas, chimichangas, soup, salad and more.

Outback Steakhouse – FREE Bloomin’ Onion and beverage.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea – FREE small drip coffee or tea.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – FREE three-course pork chop dinner on Sunday, November 12, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There must be at least one paying guest with each veteran. The dinner features a choice of salad, a slow-roasted, caramelized pork chop and the dessert trio.

Pizzeria Locale – FREE pizza with the purchase of a second pizza on Sunday, November 5.

Quaker Steak & Lube – FREE free meals from select menus or up to a specified amount, or discounted meals. Contact you local Quaker Steak & Lube for information on the offer available.

Red Robin – FREE Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Red Lobster – FREE appetizer or dessert from select menu.

Ruby Tuesday – FREE appetizer (up to $10) from select menu.

Safeway – Save an additional 10% off grocery purchase.

Spruce Farm & Fish – FREE entrée and one non-alcoholic beverage per person at Spruce Farm & Fish and The Corner Bar, both in the Hotel Boulderado.

Texas Roadhouse – FREE lunch from select menu, including tea, coffee or soft drink.

TGI Fridays – FREE lunch entrée from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (up to $12.)

Village Inn – FREE V.I.B.Breakfast all day long.

Walgreens – Save additional 20% off eligible regular-priced items — extends to immediate family.

White Fence Farm – FREE chicken dinner with purchase of another entrée — valid from Sunday, November 5 to Saturday, November 11. (Coupon required via its e-newsletter. Call ahead to confirm details.)

