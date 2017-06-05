Veterans get opportunity to fly again

KUSA - A group of aviators who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War got to take a ride in a biplane Monday.

The veterans took off from Centennial Airport and got a 20-minute flight in a Boeing Stearman.

Their families got to cheer them on from the ground.

The day was organization by a nonprofit called Ageless Aviation Dreams.

They honor veterans by giving them the opportunity to fly again.

Another group is taking a ride on the biplane on Wednesday.

© 2017 KUSA-TV