Veterans get opportunity to fly again

KUSA - A group of aviators who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War got to take a ride in a biplane Monday.
The veterans took off from Centennial Airport and got a 20-minute flight in a Boeing Stearman.
Their families got to cheer them on from the ground.
The day was organization by a nonprofit called Ageless Aviation Dreams.
They honor veterans by giving them the opportunity to fly again.
Another group is taking a ride on the biplane on Wednesday.
