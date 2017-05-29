Veterans swap stories during Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Logan

(Photo: Byron Reed, KUSA)

KUSA - You can find you have more in common than you thought when meeting someone for the first time.

That’s what two World War II Veterans found out this Memorial Day when they met at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.

Everett Coleman joined the Navy just one year after Pearl Harbor, but that wasn’t what motivated him to serve.

“It wasn’t mine, but it was my buddies'," Everett said. “They were going to leave me and I said ‘I’m not going to let you get away,’ so I went with them.”

He’s here to remember his friends who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.

“Oh yeah, I’ve got a lot of buddies buried out here,” Everett said.

Everett and his daughter Joella have been coming to this ceremony for about 16 years, making it a little easier for her father to talk about his past.

“He didn’t talk about the war for a long time,” Joella said. “When the door was opened, it came out.”

It's a ceremony Everett feels his old friends would appreciate. It also brings together two new friends with the common goal of honoring their past.

“This is why we’re here today...because they’re up there,” Joella said. "We got to be here today because of that.”

Fort Logan National Cemetery honors Americans who have died in all wars.

This year marks the 85th year the cemetery has held a Memorial Day service

