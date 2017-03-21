Veteran's wife expresses concerns over care

The wife of a Colorado veteran is blaming her husband's erratic behavior leading up to his disappearance on the VA.

Now members of Congress are demanding answers about his care.

Cory Hixson was found earlier this month after breaking into a Weld County home. His wife says it was the latest in a string of incidents after he was injured in Iraq.

Karate class and soccer games are helping Shala Hixson keep life as normal as possible for her kids.



"It's heartbreaking now that their dad is at the point where he is," she said.



Her husband Cory Hixson is a Purple Heart recipient, a veteran of two tours in Iraq with the Marine Corps and a father to a little boy and girl.



In 2004 Hixson was hit with a mortar, lost his left eye and suffers from a traumatic brain injury.



"They prepare them for war. They don't prepare them to come home and sure don't take care of them," said Shala.



Earlier this month she said her husband's medicine dosage was increased, his behavior changed and when she called for help he jumped off their second story balcony with no shoes, no coat, no money and no phone.



Hixson vanished for 36 hours. He was arrested in Weld County for breaking into a home and taking some clothes and a tub of cool whip.



"Cory is struggling immensely right now with the guilt and shame," said Shala.



But for Shala, her devastation is now frustration.



"Our concern is they are over doing it with the medications," she said.



"They don't get any alternatives. They end up taking their own lives or running off and never to be found," she added.



She's no longer willing to fight for the best care for her husband alone.



"I've been pushing this boulder up a hill by myself for the last few year and it just comes tumbling back on us," said Shala.



Shala is working with Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman's office, who's on the Veterans Affairs Committee.



The committee is now asking for answers from the VA about Hixson's medication, the change in his behavior and how the VA will address these issues moving forward.



A local VA representative released a statement to 9NEWS saying they plan to be transparent and forthcoming with any requests about Hixson's case. Saying in part: "We take allegations such as this seriously, and will work to address any and all areas of specific concern."

As for Hixson's charges the DA's office has until Friday to decide if he will be charged. The homeowners hope that doesn't happen.

