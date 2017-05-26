Vietnam War-era vet gets diploma 53 years later

KUSA - David Shuker took a seat on the senior bench inside Abraham Lincoln High School and opened the yearbook from 1964.

“Don’t tell my wife, there’s a lot of girls I really liked in here,” Shuker said with a laugh.

Flipping past pages of familiar faces, Shuker also recalled the names from his high school days.

“Ben Dreith, Pat Haggarty. God, so many wonderful people. So many,” he said.

Shuker last walked the halls of Abraham Lincoln High School in 1963.

“It’s sure changed,” he said.

Shuker has changed, too. He’s older, wiser and appreciates the advice given to a 17-year-old kid.

“My mom always said, ‘if nothing else, I want you to graduate high school,” Shuker said.

Even with good advice, life sometimes gets in the way.

“I let her down,” Shuker said.

Shuker dropped out his junior year. He joined the army in November of 1963. He served throughout Europe during the Vietnam War.

“I don't regret that, don't get me wrong,” Shuker said. “But I wish I'd waited one more year. One more year.”

For 53 years, the class of 1964 has been short one until now. On June 1, David Shuker will receive an honorary diploma from Abraham Lincoln High School.

“We’re just thrilled to be able to award him a diploma, wear a graduation gown, wear a graduation cap,” said principal Larry Irvin.

The Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs contacted Irvin after Shuker applied for the Operation Recognition program. The program offer diplomas to deserving veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

“I think it’s a tremendous example for our kids to be persistent, resilient and keep following their dreams,” Irvin said of Shuker’s story.

On Thursday morning, David Shuker had a chance to see and hold the diploma he’ll receive next week.

“You lay awake at nights dreaming of this,” Shuker said, tears welling up in his eyes. “Wow.”

Holding the diploma bearing his name, Shuker knew he’d officially joined the class of 1964.

“Dream come true,” said.

Shuker also knew, his mother would be proud.

“I got it,” he said, gripping the paper in his hands. “If nothing else, I got it.”

Shuker said his wife, his son and a couple old school buddies will join him at the graduation ceremony next week. He’ll receive his diploma along with the class of 2017 at the University of Denver’s Ritchie Center at noon.

“I never thought it would happen, but thanks to some wonderful people it did,” Shuker said. “It really did.”

Learn more about Operation Recognition: http://vets.dmva.state.co.us/?page_id=323

