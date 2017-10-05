MISSING 9-year-old boy FOUND SAFE

COMMERCE CITY - Police were asking for help finding a child that went missing Wednesday night in Commerce City but he has since been found safe.

Zachariah Espinosa, 9, was last seen leaving his friend's house near Monaco Street and 65th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was walking straight home but never arrived.

Zachariah is Hispanic, 4'0, 60 lbs., with medium length brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jean shorts and black shoes.

Again, the missing child has been found safe.

