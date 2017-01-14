Missing at-risk adult found

LONGMONT - An at-risk man who went missing in Longmont Saturday has been located.
#Longmont Police missing person Wesley has just been located. Thanks for the help!— Longmont Fire/Police (@LongmontPS) January 15, 2017
Longmont Police asked for the public's help in locating the missing adult.
Looking for at-risk adult/Wesley/25yo/5'7"/blk sweats/blk sweatshirt, tshirt SamplesBistro/yellow minion hat. LPD at (303)651-8501 #longmont pic.twitter.com/AUKS8UKwRK— Longmont Fire/Police (@LongmontPS) January 15, 2017
The man's name is Wesley and he is 25 years old. He is 5' 7" and was wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, a "Samples Bistro" t-shirt and a yellow "minion" hat when he went missing.
Wesley has high functioning autism and went missing around 5 p.m. Saturday at the Longmont Library.
