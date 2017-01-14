KUSA
Missing at-risk adult found

Tyler Lahanas, KUSA 8:34 PM. MST January 14, 2017

LONGMONT - An at-risk man who went missing in Longmont Saturday has been located. 

Longmont Police asked for the public's help in locating the missing adult. 

The man's name is Wesley and he is 25 years old. He is 5' 7" and was wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, a "Samples Bistro" t-shirt and a yellow "minion" hat when he went missing.

Wesley has high functioning autism and went missing around 5 p.m. Saturday at the Longmont Library.

 

