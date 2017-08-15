Missing at-risk adult in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE - The Arapahoe County Sheriff is asking for help locating an at-risk adult that has been missing since 11 a.m. on Sunday August 13.

Tarek Khan, 27 years-old, was last seen on the 6400 block of S. Dallas Court near South Boston Street and East Peakview Avenue.

He stands 5'8" tall, weighs 230 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, walks with a limp, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants.

Tarek is startled easily and may curl up in a ball on the ground if he is frightened.

He had recently spoke of walking the trails in Golden, but has no means to get there.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Tarek, you are asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 303-795-4711.

